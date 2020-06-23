Angelo State graduation ceremony to be held virtually

San Angelo, TX — Angelo State University has announced that their graduation ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, August 15, will be held virtually.

Interim President of ASU, Angie Wright, and Don Topliff, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, informed 2020 graduates that they would not be walking across the stage for their graduation ceremony, due to continued restrictions on crowd sizes.

“We know you wanted the opportunity to physically walk across the stage in the Junell Center and receive your diploma in front of the friends and family that have supported you, along with the faculty and staff that helped you reach this pinnacle. We sincerely wish that could have happened. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has changed all of our plans. Due to the tremendous challenges given the restrictions that remain in place for larger gatherings at this time, ASU has determined it cannot safely hold a ceremony on our campus without undue risk to attendees and our staff.

The virtual ceremony will occur on August 15th and we will do our very best to make it a meaningful ceremony celebrating your achievements. We are working on the details right now, and will keep you updated as plans are put in place.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It isn’t what any of us wanted, but it is what we feel is in everyone’s best interest.

