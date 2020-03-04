Angelo State displays guest art exhibit until march 19th

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Angelo State department of performing arts is displaying the “Better Homes and Gardens” art exhibit by a special college professor. That professor goes by the name of Sangmi Yoo from Texas Tech University. Students interested view this as a prime example.

“This is part of our mission here at the Angelo State University arts department to expose our students to professional artists and different media,” Angelo State art professor and coordinator Randy Hall said.

Visiting this gallery will give students the idea of what it’s like being involved in printmaking professionally.

“The idea is to expose our students,” Hall said. “Maybe two options of being, making art and being creative that they wouldn’t normally get in the classroom because a lot of these artists that we bring in here and especially Sangmi here. She is really doing some interesting work.”

With technology advancing, students or others interested can develop a high quality of skills and distribute their work on several platforms.

“Well the end goal is always here for our students,” Hall said. “Our students are the main thing here at ASU and that’s really to expose and give them a different perspective on what they’re learning in the classroom. And perhaps, you know give them some new ideas and inspire them to make their own work.”

Sangmi’s work will continue to be on display at the art gallery until March 19th and viewing is free to the public.





