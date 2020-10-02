Angelo State awarded grant from the NSA for their cybersecurity program

The grant will expand the cybersecurity program in their computer science department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State has been awarded a near $300,000 grant from the National Security Agency.

This will fund the new “ASU cybersecurity capacity building project” that will expand the cybersecurity program in their computer science department. Beginning in the spring 2021 semester, the project will have a minor in cybersecurity that will consist of six courses. The grant funding will be used to add new computer equipment and software, a full-time faculty member, and a highly qualified adjunct faculty if needed.

“Cybersecurity is just a huge, important topic,” ASU provost and VPAA Don Topliff said. “There are about three million jobs in cybersecurity right now that are open with nobody to fill on it. This is obviously a great market for our students.”

Adding the new cybersecurity minor is the first step toward ASU possibly adding Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in cybersecurity in the near future.