Angelo Civic Theatre to host live shows starting at the end of the month

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Drive-in movies have regained popularity during the COVID-19 era as several regular theaters are either closed or have limited seating restrictions. Since last month, the Angelo Civic Theatre is slowly getting back on their feet with new plans ahead.

“The last thing that we did was back in February of this year so it’s been a very long time since we had audiences,” Angelo Civic Theatre artistic director Brent Jenkins said. “We wanted to do something to interact with the community, and we came up with the drive in movie that we had in September. It was very well received, so we had another one in October and that was very well attended.”

Although there isn’t a scheduled date for another drive-in movie, Jenkins says they’re focusing on hosting live shows in the meantime. Requirements include limited capacity, face coverings, and social distancing between the actors and audience.

“We won’t have a full house at all,” Jenkins said. “People usually get to reserve their seats and they won’t get to this time. We’re going to seat everybody so they’re socially distanced away, but they can still enjoy a live performance of something. We’re trying to figure out one thing at a time. The drive-in movie was an experiment in which I think was a successful experiment. This is going to be our next one to see if we can do something.”

The first show begins October 30th – November 1st followed by another show during the first two weeks of December. Jenkins hopes to get a decent audience back in due time where people can feel comfortable attending theatres again.

“I think that we’re one of the first live performance art places to bring some people into the theater,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to see who responds to that and how safe they feel. We are sanitizing all the seats and we’re making sure that everybody’s social distance or taking those steps for everything.”

For more information, visit the Angelo Civic Theater website.

