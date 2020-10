SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo Catholic School and the Knights of Columbus are holding the school’s annual fundraiser, Oktoberfiesta on October 25, 2020.

Organizers say it’s the schools largest fundraiser and helps keep the cost of tuition down. It also provides scholarships and new equipment for the school.

There will be a to-go brisket plate dinner, an online auction, and raffle tickets for a chance to win a Visa gift card worth $1,000.

You can learn more about Angelo Catholic School here.