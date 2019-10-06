ALERT: power outage in southeast San Angelo

San Angelo, TX – A wide-spread power outage has been reported in southeast San Angelo. No word as of yet on the cause of the outages that began between 3 P.M. and 5 P.M. but the AEP electrical provider website and outage map estimates that the smallest outage, at five customers impacted, should have been repaired as of 9:30 P.M..

Smallest current outage. [source: AEP website]

The largest, at over 2,000 customers impacted should be remedied around 10 P.M.. The third outage impacting just under 1,000 customers still has no stated repair time estimate.

Medium current outage. [source: AEP website]

Largest current outage. [source: AEP website]

This is still a developing story and we will work to bring you more information on this as soon as it becomes available.