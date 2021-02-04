Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Concho Valley accepting private insurance

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The ADACCV is making strides after announcing that it’s expanding the insurance it accepts. The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Concho Valley is now accepting private insurance.

Wanting to make San Angelo and the Concho Valley a better place, their goal is to impact a larger number of people. After receiving accreditation, they became provider of choice for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Scott and White.

Paulette Schell says, “So one of the issues we’ve had to address is, how do we get people to come into treatment who identify that they have a problem but they have private insurance? So, what we’ve finally been able to do as we’ve moved to the Journey Recovery Center is we’ve been able to approach private insurance companies, become accredited, and approved as providers of choice. And so we’re happy to say that right now, we’re provider of choice for Blue Cross Blue Shield and in March we’ll become a provider of choice for Scott and White and as the weeks go more and more insurance companies will be accepted.”