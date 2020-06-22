AgriLife Extension warns of start to 2020 mosquito season

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas AgriLife Extension issued a press release reminding everyone that June 21 through 27 is mosquito awareness week. With mosquito season is kicking off across Texas, the Texas AgriLife Extension is trying to give residents a heads up on preparing for and repelling these pests.

“Control and management is important,” said Dr. Sonja Swiger, an AgriLife Extension entomologist. “One of the things that we really recommend for people to do is to look for standing water or sites which could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. A lot of our species can make use of materials that are holding water so such as trash cans and buckets.”

Reducing instances of standing water or treating standing water with insecticide or larvicide is highly advised. According to the AgriLife Extension release, “effective mosquito repellents will have at least one of these ingredients: Deet, ir3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus, which may also be listed as paramenthane-3.” Besides being a biting nuisance, mosquitoes carry a host of diseases and viruses that can be dangerous to people, pets and livestock. During a time when Coronavirus is a prevalent concern, many may forget that Zika and West Nile are still issues when factoring in mosquitoes. That being the case, Dr. Swiger said outreach and education was especially important this year.

For more information, visit the AgriLife Extension webpage.