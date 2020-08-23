AEP Texas states restoration of power by Sunday evening for San Angelo residents

Quite the wake up for a lot of people in San Angelo as a severe storm moved through Tom Green Co. with recorded wind gust of 85 MPH at San Angelo airport. Damaging winds knocked out power, damaging roofs and tree all across San Angelo. The storm quickly pass through and move to the south where is dissipate out. Power was knocked out for about 20,000 customers in the San Angelo area, teams have restored power for most of the area, but about 1,300 customers still remain without power.

The rain chances will drop back down to near zero for the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Upper level pattern will keep things quiet from the north and northwest, but we will see more easterly winds for the week ahead. Easterly winds will keep us a bit cooler, only getting into the upper 90s for the most of the week.