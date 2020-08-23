AEP Texas states restoration of power by Sunday evening for San Angelo residents

|SAN ANGELO, Texas (8/23/20) – In a statement released by AEP Texas:
“In some areas, the wind pulled down our power lines gnarling them together like spaghetti,” said AEP Texas Manager of Distribution System Fred Hernandez. “We’ve still got work ahead on Sunday, and our crews will resume the restoration effort at 6:30 a.m., but we’ve had a long but productive day.”
As of 9:15 p.m., approximately 1,400 San Angelo residents remained without power. Over 20,000 residents were left without power this morning around 3 a.m. after a storm swept through the area. Initial assessments estimated that the storm knocked down or damaged at least 20 distribution poles and 15 transmission structures.
Restoration of service to customers still without power is anticipated by Sunday evening, if not sooner for many.
Courtesy of AEP Texas