Adult Protection Services expresses the importance of the separation of the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic

Adult Protective Services are preparing for and responding to emergencies to support vulnerable adults and the elderly

SAN ANGELO, TX – While Adult Protective Services (APS) staff aren’t medical first responders, they still play a significant role in protecting their clients against COVID-19. Clients including the elderly and the immunocompromised are some of the most vulnerable.

“Adult Protective Services, when they’re dealing with their clients they do take food or clothing or what their necessities are with them to home visits, maybe even leaving them on the porch,” Medicaid long term services coordinator Shelley Bailey said. “If so, they can access them somewhere, but still just maintaining the same procedures that we’re doing now.”

While the virus continues to be a growing concern for the elderly, APS will follow guidelines as they’re constantly updating.

“So we just go by whatever comes down from the governor, the state and we have someone constantly monitoring what’s going on and letting us know,” Bailey said. “We’ll ask questions like ‘Can we go out to the home?’ ‘Do we meet them by phone?’ We’re just maintaining all the cautions that we can.”

Although APS clients may be compromised, staff members will proceed in visiting them under a few restrictions.

“We’re still going out and visiting,” APS supervisor Rosie Hernandez said. “We are limiting contact to make sure we don’t spread it to anybody. So if we get a case that seems like it’s an immediate need, then we’re going to go out and visit them.”

Moving forward, APS staff members plan on doing everything they can in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Our elderly are the most vulnerable,” Hernandez said. “So we don’t want to risk it and we’ll probably just keep doing a lot of telephone calls and check on them.”