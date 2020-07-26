Adult Literacy Council big book giveaway

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In San Angelo the Adult Literacy Council invited area residents out to their big book giveaway. Saturday, July 25 from 10:00 a.m. until one in the afternoon at 59 E. 6th St. the event was organized to encourage friends to share the love of reading.

There were refreshments, and attendees could get a good read for themselves and if they wanted, donate a book as well. “There’s nothing better, that is entertaining, that is creative, educational, you know holding a book in your hands, turning the pages,” said Marilynn Golightly, Director of the Adult Literacy Council. “And, we know that it’s really important for parents to read to their children, 15 minutes a day.”

For upcoming events from the Adult Literacy Council, visit their Facebook page.