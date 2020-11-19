Adoption is an Option: Meet Paige

November is National Adoption Month. National Adoption Day in 2020 is on November 21. Currently, there are thousands of children in Texas who are waiting to be adopted. These numbers also include children in the Concho Valley.

Paige is a 15-year-old who would love to be adopted. Here is her story.

If you think you could be the forever family for a Texas foster child, log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 for more information on foster care and adoption in Texas.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household,

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

Photos and information courtesy of the Department of Family and Protective Services.