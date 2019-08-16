Adopt a Poppy from San Angelo Military and Veteran’s “Poppy Project”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 457 had an open house for those interested in the opportunity to adopt a porcelain poppy.

The VVA came together with West Texas Counseling and Guidance and veterans from nursing homes in the area to hand-make the porcelain poppies– all 1,000 of them!

It took an entire year to complete the “Poppy Project.” On Memorial Day 2019, the poppies were all put on display at the Vietnam War Memorial in San Angelo.

The chapter did ask for a $10 donation for every poppy adopted. All of the money raised will go towards maintaining the chapter house and the Vietnam War Memorial.

The poppy is a symbol of remembrance for war veterans.

“It has to do with the poppies from WWI and WWII. Flanders Field in WWI. The poppies came up through a graveyard and it became a symbol of remembrance,” said Robert Schoff, President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 457.

If you are interested in adopting a poppy, the VVA will be having another open house on Saturday, August 17th from 9am to 3pm at their chapter house, located at 119 N. Chadbourne.