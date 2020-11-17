ADACCV to host ‘Smoke Out’ event to promote healthy lifestyles

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV) and collaborating partners will host a Great American Smoke Out Event promoting healthy life styles on Saturday November 21st, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at Sunset Mall 4001 Sunset Drive San Angelo, Texas 76904.

ADACCV is informing the community on National Tobacco Awareness Month. ADACCV is encouraging individuals to participate in The Great American Smoke out on November 19, 2020. This day is an annual event sponsored by the American Cancer Society that focuses on motivating and encouraging Americans to quit smoking tobacco. They are challenged to stop smoking for at least 24 hours in hopes that they will make the decision to quit smoking completely.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 7 out of 10 smokers want to quit smoking. The public is encouraged to attend this free event that will provide smokers, tobacco users and non-smokers alike with healthy lifestyle recommendations, cessation advice and tools as well as a chance to win a frozen turkey!

In 2007, CV CARES formed with the mission to reduce substance use through community effort, focusing on youth. CV CARES has been a coalition of the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, a nonprofit 501(c)3, for over a decade, and collaborates with agencies and individuals from 12 sectors of our community.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Flores, the CCP Director, at 325-224-3481 or visit www.adaccv.org.

*The above information is courtesy of ADACCV.