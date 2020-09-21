ADACCV Recovery Rally and virtual Fun Run set for September 26

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley will host its 16th Annual “Let It Go!” Recovery Rally and virtual fun run on Saturday, September 26, 2020. September is also National Recovery Month. The key component of this event is the balloon release because it symbolizes people “letting go” of addiction.

This year’s balloon release will be held at three public locations: Kirby Park, Kids Kingdom and ADACCV’s Cotton Lindsey Center at 3553 Houston Harte at noon on September 26. A private balloon release will also be held at the Journey Recovery Center. The virtual fun run will benefit the Journey Recovery Center. To register, visit the ADACCV webpage.