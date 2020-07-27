ADACCV receives Moody Foundation grant for $65,000

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley was recently awarded a $65,000 grant from the Moody Foundation for the purchase of vehicles. While Covid-19 may have slowed down some elements of ADACCV’s operation, the need for transportation is still vital. ADACCV purchased two, 15 passenger vans, for use at their Journey Recovery Center treatment facility.

“These vans are really important because our clients have needs to be transported around town, not so much now during the Covid crisis,” explained Paulette Schell, Director of Program Development for ADACCV. “We’re in we’re keeping our clients pretty stable or set at the journey recovery center.

But, when we do have needs to transport to doctor’s appointments or to outside AA or NA meetings, we can utilize those vehicles.”

ADACCV also wanted to be sure that they utilized the grant responsibly, sourcing used vehicles. This is due in large part to ADACCV functioning as a non-profit organization, utilizing grants and not shuffling program funds. For more information on the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, which has served the area for over 60 years, visit the ADACCV web page.