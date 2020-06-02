ADACCV receives grant award for treatment services

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission recently announced that The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley has been awarded a grant that will allow them to expand their programs. The funding will begin in September, and will continue for the next five years.

The grant will allow ADACCV to continue treatment services for those with substance use disorders, as well as provide residential detox treatment at ADACCV’s new facility. Prior to the awarding of the grant, ADACCV struggled to incorporate detox services into their broader treatment offerings. “We would have to scramble to find detox programs all over the state,” explained ADACCV CEO Eric Sanchez. “There are very few beds all over the state, we’d have to either go to Odessa or the Metroplex or Austin and San Antonio. Then we have to contend with waitlist where they might be full.”

With the added ability to provide detox services, and the nearly doubled capacity provided by the Journey Recovery Center, ADACCV staff say the will be better equipped to serve the Concho Valley community. Staff also said they have strict protocols in place to protect both employees and patients during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.