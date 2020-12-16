ADACCV raising awareness of impaired driving as holidays approach

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Holiday traffic is picking up and this time of year traffic fatalities are on the rise. Texas recorded 308 fatal crashes around the holidays in 2019, higher than other times of the year, and driving while impaired is a major factor. This month is seen by local organizations, like the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, as a time to raise awareness of the consequences of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Driving distracted, such as texting, is also a concern.

ADACCV is embracing modern methods to reach the broadest cross section of our community. “As an agency what we’re trying to do is utilize the social platforms as much as possible,” explained Ray Valadez, Prevention Director for ADACCV. “The pandemic makes it really hard to get face to face to do some of the education and presentations that we’re used to. So we’re really utilizing Facebook and Instagram and really getting the information and statistics out to people and more importantly trying to get resources to them.”

Beyond the focused message of this month, ADACCV is no stranger to helping San Angeloans deal with alcohol and drug abuse and their consequences in a healthy, healing manner. According to the CDC, in 2016 over 10,000 died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes, accounting for 28% of all traffic-related deaths in the United States.