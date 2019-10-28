ADACCV proclaims ‘Red Ribbon Week’

The campaign began as a tribute to fallen DEA Special Agent Enrique Camarena in 1985

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Monday morning, the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV) had a Red Ribbon Week Proclamation Ceremony.

Red Ribbon Week is a drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October.

The campaign began as a tribute to fallen DEA Special Agent Enrique Camarena in 1985.

TLCA students attended ADACCV’s proclamation ceremony, where Sheriff David Jones, District Attorney John Best, San Angelo Police Department Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox and Councilman Harry Thomas all spoke about the effects of drug abuse in the community.

“I love having them be a part of it. That way they can see first hand the police, us with this council and the Sheriff’s Office united in getting the message across that we want a drug-free community and they can be a part of that,” said Jennifer Flores, a Coalition Coordinator for ADACCV.

Over the next few days, ADACCV will be visiting various schools across the Concho Valley to promote Red Ribbon Week.