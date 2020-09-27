ADACCV held 16th annual “Let it Go” recovery rally this morning

ADACCV encourages people to reach out if they're struggling with alcohol or drug addiction

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley hosted their 16th annual “Let it Go” recovery rally this morning.

The main purpose of this event is a celebration of people recovering from alcohol and drug abuse addiction. Several volunteers and participants were involved in this year’s event.

Part of it was hosted virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. Meanwhile, the overall turnout beat the unexpected. There were three balloon releases out in the community which symbolizes people letting go of addiction.

“It is a celebration of recovery in the Concho Valley,” Concho Valley ADACCV program development director Paulette Schell said. “It’s important for us to remember not only that there are people that suffer from drug and alcohol addiction, but there are people that recover. People recovering is an absolute miracle.”

ADACCV encourages people to contact them if they’re struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. For more information, visit the Concho Valley ADACCV website.