ADACCV announces ability to accept private insurance for treatment services

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV) is pleased to announce that it is currently able to accept Blue Cross & Blue Shield Insurance for those seeking treatment for substance use disorders at the Journey Recovery Center. ADACCV will be able to accept Scott & White Insurance in March, 2021. Additional insurance carriers will be added in the coming weeks.

The Journey Recovery Center, is located at 3600 Journey Drive in north San Angelo and is fully licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) to provide residential treatment services for substance use disorders.

The Journey Recovery Center is an expansion of ADACCV’s residential treatment programs, with 60 treatment beds and 12 detox beds for those that are seeking treatment. ADACCV treatment programs are available for persons who can pay privately, the indigent and uninsured persons who cannot afford the costs of private treatment.

ADACCV is a non-profit 501c3 private corporation that has been promoting wellness and recovery for over 60 years. ADACCV has assisted countless individuals to live free from the grip and dangers of alcohol and drugs.

Courtesy: Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley