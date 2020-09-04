Accident on North Bryant near West 15th Street

UPDATE: San Angelo Police say a Maroon Honda SUV was going southbound on North Bryant and for unknown reasons left the roadway, struck a light pole, and rolled multiple times into a nearby parking lot. The driver did not appear to sustain any serious injuries, but was transported to Shannon Medical Center to get treated. No citations have been issued at this time. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Prior Report – We have received multiple reports about an accident around North Bryant and West 15th. Traffic on North Bryant, the southbound lanes, is reduced down to one lane.