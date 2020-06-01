Accident on Avenue B in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas - As protests pop up in every major city around the nation, members of the community in San Angelo gathered to let their voices be heard in a peaceful protest to honor the late George Floyd.

George Floyd was tragically killed by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin after restraining him to the ground using his knee against George's neck. Minutes later, George passed away after not being able to breathe - in which he voiced several times. George was being detained for suspicion of forgery.