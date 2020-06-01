Accident on Avenue B in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A two vehicle accident occured Saturday, May 30 between a Chevy Silverado headed west on Avenue B and a Dodge Challenger headed north on Koenigheim St. According to SAPD, the truck stopped at the stop sign before proceeding through the intersection. The Challenger was not able to slow down and swerved to avoid the truck, at which point it struck a fire hydrant. There were minor injuries to the driver of the challenger, that driver was also issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.