‘A taste of Le Coterie” food fundraiser at St. Mark Presbyterian Church

SAN ANGELO, Texas – St. Mark Presbyterian Church on Johnson St. hosted the Le Coterie Society’s annual “Taste of Le Coterie” fundraiser. The Le Coterie Society has been active for over three decades, and organizers say the society had to adjust their style of service to account for the new reality of covid for their 2020 fundraiser.

In spite of the challenges, Chairperson Ronetta Jordan said she is proud to provide the scholarships and the food, and wanted to thank the San Angelo community for their support as well. Those who wish to apply for Le Coterie Society scholarships can find them in local high school counseling offices.