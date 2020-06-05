A second local peaceful protest honoring George Floyd was held this evening

The next major gathering will be the Juneteenth celebration

SAN ANGELO, TX – Another peaceful protest honoring George Floyd was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park this evening.

Several people of the San Angelo community gathered around the park advocating for change.
More than a handful of guest speakers expressed their thoughts regarding the current situation
San Angelo and the rest of the country are in. The main goal is to help spread compassion for one
another no matter their racial background. Attendees are passionate of a new era in the near future.

“It’s okay to disagree,” Protest guest speaker Darryl Kelley said. “Well at least understand that it’s okay to disagree, but be willing to understand what somebody else’s point of view is and understand that we’re not saying that black lives are more important than everybody’s. We just want ours to be as equal as everybody else’s.”

The next major event will be the Juneteenth celebration two weeks from tomorrow.

