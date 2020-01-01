A look at the top Concho Valley news stories of 2019

On today's episode of Take Home Tuesday, Jay and Kristen introduce you to Neap, a four month old domestic longhair orange mix, who is looking for his forever home. Neap was found as a stray and is available at Concho Valley Paws if you would like to adopt him. His adoption fee is $50 and this fee covers his costs of neutering, updated shot records, and microchipping either upon his adoption or once he is old enough. If you'd like to meet Neap or many of other adoptable pets, visit Concho Valley Paws at 3142 US Highway 67N, San Angelo, Texas, 76905 or you can schedule an appointment by calling 325-656-7387.

