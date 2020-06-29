A free Christian concert was held Saturday evening at the San Angelo River Stage complex

SAN ANGELO, TX – Several artists performed uplifting songs while preachers delivered their positive messages.

At least 100 people were in attendance. There were eight food trucks and over 20 churches involved.

All artists and preachers involved plan on continuing their concerts around the country.

The main objective was to spread positivity during these tumultuous times.

“We’re just here doing Christian music, Christian hip hop and lifting up the name of Jesus,” said Zachariah Radcliff, who’s an artist. “A lot of the times when we go to different cities and we do these events, we see people get set free from drug addiction. We see people give their lives to Christ and turn away from alcoholism. We see God just do amazing miracles and so we’re out here proclaiming freedom in Jesus name.”

“For the benefit of getting a bunch of people together, all on the same page, all preaching love and forgiveness and all these different things,” Said Antwoine Hill, who’s a minister. “I think that’s vital, not just to San Angelo, not just to this event right here, but I think that’s vital to the world and I think at some point in time we’ve kind of lost track of that.”