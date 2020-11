94 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Personnel at Goodfellow AFB and others are participating in a Defense Department and Air Force investigation looking into harmful chemicals from firefighting foam. This after concerns that chemicals might have flowed off base property. According to the EPA, the chemical perfluorooctane sulfonate and others used in firefighting foam, can cause lung and thyroid damage.

"The week of September, 14 we went door to door to approximately 300 homes and talked to people," said Goodfellow Remedial Project Manager Judy Overbey. "[We] interviewed them about their wells, if they had a well and whether it was used for drinking water. If so we asked permission to sample there well. We sampled 47 wells."