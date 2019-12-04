8th annual Angelo State University Christmas tree lighting

University president Brian May sets off ceremony speaking of the importance of family

SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University held their 8th annual tree lighting ceremony on campus Tuesday, December 3. Hundreds of students and community members turned out and the excitement was palpable.

The evening included free activities including a synthetic ice skating rink, ornament and cookie decorating stations, a special holiday pops concert by the asu symphony orchestra and more. Additionally, there were photo opportunities with ASU mascots Roscoe, Bella and Dominic. Not to mention Santa, and the Christmas tree itself.