70 Concho Valley residents are now U.S. citizens

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 70 people from 16 different countries are spending their first evening as U.S. citizens.

On Wednesday morning at the University Center on Angelo State University’s campus, 70 individuals took their oaths to become American citizens.

The new citizens were born in countries around the world, from the Netherlands to Mexico.

The Dean of ASU’s College of Arts and Humanities gave Wednesday’s keynote speech about the responsibilities and privileges of being a United States citizen. Dr. John Klingemann encouraged them to play a role in the democratic process.

“I talked about obligations as a citizen. It’s not just the obligations, but also the privileges. The responsibilities and being a contributor to the democratic process in the United States of America, in our country,” said Dr. Klingemann.

The new citizens who took their oaths on Wednesday range in age from 18 to 74.