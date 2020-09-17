67th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta sees addition of beloved announcer, women’s breakaway roping event, and partnership with Cowboy Channel

“There’s a lot of upswing. We’ve got a lot of great things happening, production value, really gonna step that up,” Josh Hilton, Production and Sponsorship Director for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo said.

“Fiesta this year, we’ve got a couple of new things. Bob Tallman is going to be helping Curt during the Fiesta,” Justin Jonas, Executive Director for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo said.

Those new additions added in the midst of a pandemic, but Jonas and Hilton say, that hasn’t hindered any of their sponsors. In fact, sponsorship has grown overall.

“Our partners, our local and national partners have really stepped up big and we’re excited to be a part of the Cowboy Channel,” Hilton said.

Rodeo fans remember that the Cowboy Channel broadcast the San Angelo Rodeo for the first time in February. That contract is for three years total. The contract for the roping fiesta is for just one year but officials are hopeful about a prosperous future with the TV network and its viewers.

“The exposure for the Fiesta will be in over a million homes throughout the world from right here in San Angelo,” Hilton said.

And speaking of numbers, Hilton, who works hundreds of rodeo performances each year says rodeo fans have still purchased tickets and attended events all across the nation.

“Those rodeos that have stuck it out have seen record numbers of attendance. Rode and its fans will be the only pro sport to really come through, I have a feeling. There’s little politics involved, they just want to come do their job and entertain the crowd and the crowd just wants to come and be entertained and enjoy in the fellowship and the entertainment value of what rodeo does,” Hilton said.

This year, the roping fiesta may even draw in a new set of fans with the addition of another event.

“Women’s breakaway roping is something that has really grown over the last two years and that has been implemented in several rodeos so we’re gonna have it this year during the fiesta. It’s gonna be invitational, there’s gonna be 60 girls who will be invited,” Jonas said.

Those 60 contestants will face off Friday. Then, the top 10 who make it to the short go will rope again on Saturday.

Tickets go on sale to the public on October 1, 2020 at 8 a.m.