66th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta Prelims

Local News

Anyone with a PRCA card was able to go out to the arena and rope

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 66th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta Prelims took place Friday morning at the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena.

Anyone with a PRCA card was able to go out to the arena and rope.

The top 5 ropers will get a chance to compete on Saturday in the outdoor arena against the biggest names in the calf-roping industry.

“Tomorrow is a ticketed event at 1:00 p.m. in the outdoor arena. On Sunday, our steer roping will go on and it’ll start at noon. The biggest names in the calf-roping industry will be here. The top guys here today will get a chance to go against those guys,” said Justin Jonas, San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Executive Director.

On Saturday and Sunday, events in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena and the vendor show in the Cattle Barn and coliseum are free admission.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.