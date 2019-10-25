Anyone with a PRCA card was able to go out to the arena and rope

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 66th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta Prelims took place Friday morning at the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena.

The top 5 ropers will get a chance to compete on Saturday in the outdoor arena against the biggest names in the calf-roping industry.

“Tomorrow is a ticketed event at 1:00 p.m. in the outdoor arena. On Sunday, our steer roping will go on and it’ll start at noon. The biggest names in the calf-roping industry will be here. The top guys here today will get a chance to go against those guys,” said Justin Jonas, San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Executive Director.

On Saturday and Sunday, events in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena and the vendor show in the Cattle Barn and coliseum are free admission.