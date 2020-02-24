60th Anniversary Musical at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church

Sis. Beverly Bowser stops by the KLST studio to talk with Kristen about the 60th Anniversary Musical being held at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on February 28th.

If you go, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church is located at 721 W. 19th St. For more information, call 325-655-1328

