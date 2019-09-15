42 years of the Miles Cotton Fest

SAN ANGELO, TX – The small Concho Valley Community of Miles held their 42nd Annual Miles Cotton Fest on Saturday, September 14. The weather was a little kinder for 2019 than it was in 2018, with no rain dampening the festivities.

“The main part of the reason for this cotton festival is for the Miles Preservation to be able to maintain the opera house,” explained Cherry Kasberg of the Miles Preservation Authority. “It’s used every day by seniors for lunch. And, I like helping out.” Kasberg was assisted this year by her granddaughter Elizabeth.

The annual event includes cook-off competitions and the traditional cotton stalk contest. Organizers have also added some new events like the foosball tournament.

The event kicked off with a parade and from there out people continued to arrive throughout the day. For more on this event, click here.