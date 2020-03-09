ROCHELLE, Texas — Middle and high school students in McCulloch County learned about dozens of careers during a career fair Friday morning.

Close to 100 different career representatives from across the State of Texas talked to students during the 3rd Annual Rochelle ISD Career Day.

Students from Rochelle, Brady and Lohn heard from men and women in career fields ranging from media, to law enforcement, to health care to private business.

“We try to think outside the box when we look at what kind of vendors we have. We don’t want them to see the kind of things they see at any job fair, we want them to see everything,” said Dave Lewis, Superintendent of Rochelle ISD.

Students were able to visit with different career representatives about their careers and ask questions.

While some representatives were from McCulloch County, many were from other areas across the state, such as San Angelo, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.