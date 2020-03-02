3rd Annual ASU Education Symposium underway

SAN ANGELO, TX – The third annual ASU Education Symposium took place at the C.J. Davidson conference center. The symposium consists of two separate presentations. Both presentations are open free to the public.

This year’s education symposium features author and educator Brooks Gibbs, founder of “Squabbles” and “Raise Them Strong.” “He’s really going to be talking about building emotional resilience in kids,” said Carlos Flores, an assistant professor in the ASU education department. “We have a lot of things going on in the world today. He doesn’t like to use the word bullying but that’s what most people will identify with. So he’s trying to teach kids how to deal with that, how not to let the person who’s being the aggressor […] get to you.”

This year’s speaker is an award-winning social skills educator who specializes in teaching youth how to be emotionally resilient, and inspires them to live by the golden rule. The goal of this year’s symposium is to equip the next generation of teachers with these skills.