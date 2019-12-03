38th Annual Santa Rita Park Tree Lighting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For 38 years now, the Greater Santa Rita Neighborhood Association has put on a park tree lighting ceremony.

Every year on the first Monday of December, Santa Rita neighbors gather to enjoy a Christmas display with lights in the park and songs provided by Santa Rita Elementary School’s choir.

The light display will be up this year through December 28th.

Neighbors will be gathering to offer hot chocolate every Saturday night until then.

“We have a group of Santa Rita men who have done the trees this years. It’s a neighborhood event. There’s no charge for anything, we’re just gathering for the season,” said Claudia Cleere, Board Member of the Greater Santa Rita Neighborhood Assn.

Cleere said when the event began 38 years ago, there were about 50 people in attendance. This year, they estimated nearly 500 people attended the park tree lighting.