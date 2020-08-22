33 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 3:00 P.M. August 22, 2020, there are 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 25 of those are PCR cases and 8 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,056

Active cases: 716

Currently hospitalized: 50

Male 10s Hispanic Andrews County PCR Male 20s white Howard County PCR Female 20s Hispanic Runnels County PCR Male 20s Hispanic Runnels County PCR Female 30s white Runnels County PCR Female 10s Hispanic Reagan County PCR Female 60s white Coke County PCR Female 20s white Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 10s Unknown TGC PCR Male 30s Black TGC PCR Male 50s white TGC PCR Male 20s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 80s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 80s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 50s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 60s white TGC PCR Female 70s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 40s white TGC PCR Male 20s white TGC PCR Female 60s Black TGC PCR Female 30s Unknown TGC PCR Male 20s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 20s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 30s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 50s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 30s Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 10s Hispanic Crockett County Antigen Male 40s Hispanic Runnels County Antigen Male 40s white Out of state Antigen Male 50s white TGC Antigen Male 20s Other TGC Antigen Female 20s Asian TGC Antigen Male 20s Hispanic TGC Antigen

Please refer to all other information and graphics provided by the city of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department for all other COVID-19 related information.