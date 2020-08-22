33 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Tom Green County Health Department

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 3:00 P.M. August 22, 2020, there are 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 25 of those are PCR cases and 8 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,056
Active cases: 716
Currently hospitalized: 50

Male10sHispanicAndrews CountyPCR
Male20swhiteHoward CountyPCR
Female20sHispanicRunnels CountyPCR
Male20sHispanicRunnels CountyPCR
Female30swhiteRunnels CountyPCR
Female10sHispanicReagan CountyPCR
Female60swhiteCoke CountyPCR
Female20swhiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female10sUnknownTGCPCR
Male30sBlackTGCPCR
Male50swhiteTGCPCR
Male20sHispanicTGCPCR
Male80sHispanicTGCPCR
Male80sHispanicTGCPCR
Male50sHispanicTGCPCR
Female60swhiteTGCPCR
Female70sHispanicTGCPCR
Female40swhiteTGCPCR
Male20swhiteTGCPCR
Female60sBlackTGCPCR
Female30sUnknownTGCPCR
Male20sHispanicTGCPCR
Female20sHispanicTGCPCR
Female30sHispanicTGCPCR
Female50sHispanicTGCPCR
Female30sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female10sHispanicCrockett CountyAntigen
Male40sHispanicRunnels CountyAntigen
Male40swhiteOut of stateAntigen
Male50swhiteTGCAntigen
Male20sOtherTGCAntigen
Female20sAsianTGCAntigen
Male20sHispanicTGCAntigen

Please refer to all other information and graphics provided by the city of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department for all other COVID-19 related information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.