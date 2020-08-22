33 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 3:00 P.M. August 22, 2020, there are 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 25 of those are PCR cases and 8 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,056
Active cases: 716
Currently hospitalized: 50
|Male
|10s
|Hispanic
|Andrews County
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|white
|Howard County
|PCR
|Female
|20s
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|white
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Female
|10s
|Hispanic
|Reagan County
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|white
|Coke County
|PCR
|Female
|20s
|white
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|10s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30s
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|50s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|80s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|80s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|70s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|40s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|10s
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|Antigen
|Male
|40s
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Male
|40s
|white
|Out of state
|Antigen
|Male
|50s
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20s
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20s
|Asian
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
