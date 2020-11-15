3 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by the Health Department along with 76 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
- Female, 50s, Tom Green County
- Male, 60s, Tom Green County
- Female, 60s, Tom Green County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 108: 66 from Tom Green County and 42 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
As of November 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., there are 76 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 13 are PCR cases and 63 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 7,080
Active cases: 1,660
Currently hospitalized: 78
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|64
|Unknown
|Out of State
|PCR
|Female
|68
|Hispanic
|Sutton County
|PCR
|Male
|56
|white
|Reagan County
|PCR
|Male
|73
|white
|Nolan County
|PCR
|Female
|59
|white
|Crane County
|PCR
|Male
|23
|Unknown
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|23
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|23
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|81
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|77
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|64
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|47
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|70
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|15
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|46
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|6 week old
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|68
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23 month old
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|67
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|6 week old
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|79
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|Unknown
|Brown County
|Antigen
|Male
|78
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|white
|Coke County
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|white
|Out of State
|Antigen
|Male
|64
|Unknown
|Out of State
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|33
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|43
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|5
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|13
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|81
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|73
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|64
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|38
|Hispanic
|Sutton County
|Antigen
|Male
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|69
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|16
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|89
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|56
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|61
|Unknown
|Midland County
|Antigen
Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.
