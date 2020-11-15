3 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by the Health Department along with 76 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 50s, Tom Green County

Male, 60s, Tom Green County

Female, 60s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 108: 66 from Tom Green County and 42 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of November 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., there are 76 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 13 are PCR cases and 63 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 7,080

Active cases: 1,660

Currently hospitalized: 78

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 64 Unknown Out of State PCR Female 68 Hispanic Sutton County PCR Male 56 white Reagan County PCR Male 73 white Nolan County PCR Female 59 white Crane County PCR Male 23 Unknown Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 23 Unknown TGC PCR Female 23 Unknown TGC PCR Female 81 white TGC PCR Male 77 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 37 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 64 white TGC PCR Female 47 white TGC PCR Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 62 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 70 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 15 white TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 46 white TGC Antigen Female 27 white TGC Antigen Male 6 week old white TGC Antigen Male 68 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 month old white TGC Antigen Male 67 white TGC Antigen Female 6 week old white TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 79 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 28 white TGC Antigen Male 32 Unknown Brown County Antigen Male 78 white TGC Antigen Female 26 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 46 white Coke County Antigen Female 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 57 white Out of State Antigen Male 64 Unknown Out of State Antigen Female 39 white TGC Antigen Female 60 white TGC Antigen Male 40 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 33 white TGC Antigen Male 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 5 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 13 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 39 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 18 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 39 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 81 white TGC Antigen Male 19 white TGC Antigen Female 12 white TGC Antigen Male 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 73 white TGC Antigen Female 18 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 64 white TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 38 Hispanic Sutton County Antigen Male 48 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 69 white TGC Antigen Female 25 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 31 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 16 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 57 white TGC Antigen Male 22 white TGC Antigen Male 23 white TGC Antigen Female 89 white TGC Antigen Female 56 white TGC Antigen Male 63 white TGC Antigen Male 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 61 Unknown Midland County Antigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

