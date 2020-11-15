3 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by the Health Department along with 76 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

  • Female, 50s, Tom Green County
  • Male, 60s, Tom Green County
  • Female, 60s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 108: 66 from Tom Green County and 42 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of November 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., there are 76 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 13 are PCR cases and 63 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 7,080
Active cases: 1,660
Currently hospitalized: 78

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male64UnknownOut of StatePCR
Female68HispanicSutton CountyPCR
Male56whiteReagan CountyPCR
Male73whiteNolan CountyPCR
Female59whiteCrane CountyPCR
Male23UnknownTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female23UnknownTGCPCR
Female23UnknownTGCPCR
Female81whiteTGCPCR
Male77HispanicTGCPCR
Female37HispanicTGCPCR
Male64whiteTGCPCR
Female47whiteTGCPCR
Female20HispanicTGCAntigen
Female62HispanicTGCAntigen
Female70HispanicTGCAntigen
Male15whiteTGCAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Male46whiteTGCAntigen
Female27whiteTGCAntigen
Male6 week oldwhiteTGCAntigen
Male68HispanicTGCAntigen
Female23 month oldwhiteTGCAntigen
Male67whiteTGCAntigen
Female6 week oldwhiteTGCAntigen
Female23HispanicTGCAntigen
Female79HispanicTGCAntigen
Female28whiteTGCAntigen
Male32UnknownBrown CountyAntigen
Male78whiteTGCAntigen
Female26UnknownTGCAntigen
Female46whiteCoke CountyAntigen
Female43HispanicTGCAntigen
Female57whiteOut of StateAntigen
Male64UnknownOut of StateAntigen
Female39whiteTGCAntigen
Female60whiteTGCAntigen
Male40HispanicTGCAntigen
Female33whiteTGCAntigen
Male49HispanicTGCAntigen
Male43HispanicTGCAntigen
Female5HispanicTGCAntigen
Male13HispanicTGCAntigen
Female39UnknownTGCAntigen
Female63HispanicTGCAntigen
Female31HispanicTGCAntigen
Male18HispanicTGCAntigen
Male39HispanicTGCAntigen
Male31HispanicTGCAntigen
Female81whiteTGCAntigen
Male19whiteTGCAntigen
Female12whiteTGCAntigen
Male35HispanicTGCAntigen
Male73whiteTGCAntigen
Female18HispanicTGCAntigen
Female26HispanicTGCAntigen
Male59HispanicTGCAntigen
Male64whiteTGCAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Male38HispanicSutton CountyAntigen
Male48HispanicTGCAntigen
Female69whiteTGCAntigen
Female25UnknownTGCAntigen
Male56HispanicTGCAntigen
Female59HispanicTGCAntigen
Male31UnknownTGCAntigen
Female16HispanicTGCAntigen
Female57whiteTGCAntigen
Male22whiteTGCAntigen
Male23whiteTGCAntigen
Female89whiteTGCAntigen
Female56whiteTGCAntigen
Male63whiteTGCAntigen
Male59HispanicTGCAntigen
Male35HispanicTGCAntigen
Female61UnknownMidland CountyAntigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

