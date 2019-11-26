The 26th annual Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights will begin with the “soft” opening on Friday, December 6th and will run every night through Tuesday, December 31st. The Tour will open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights, and from 6 p.m. to Midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings. A suggested cash donation of $5 per vehicle is greatly appreciated, and families are invited to walk, run, bike, or drive the Tour.

Concho Christmas Celebration has become a community and state-wide tradition, and was honored by Texas Monthly Magazine as being one of the top 5 holiday light tours in the State of Texas. The Tour has blossomed from a simple walking tour in the El Paseo de Santa Angela to a multi-mile journey along the Concho River, featuring over three million lights and more than seventy-five life-size Christmas Greeting Cards. With this year’s new dazzling light scene “The Concho Christmas Celebration Train,” and other new additions along the way, the tour is sure to thrill young and old alike.

The Tour of Lights is one of many activities coordinated by Concho Christmas Celebration. The afternoon of December 7th will commence with the annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring the Twin Mountain Tonesmen and the San Angelo Community Band. The ceremony will take place at the corner of Concho and Chadbourne, and will begin around 5:15 p.m., with a prelude of music starting at 5:00 p.m. Immediately following the Tree Lighting Ceremony, guests are invited to stay downtown and enjoy the Lights of Christmas Parade, starting at 6 p.m. The parade begins at the Shannon employee parking lot on N. Oakes and will travel through the downtown area.

Don’t forget to join us for our other activities, including “Bike Through the Lights,” a bicycle riding tour with Santa; “Run Rudolph Run,” a non-competitive fun run; “Tuba Christmas,” a festive brass concert at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts; and, “Kayak Through the Lights,” an evening paddle along the Concho River. For event-specific dates and times, please visit the Concho Christmas Celebration website, www.conchochristmascelebration.com or the Concho Christmas Celebration Facebook Page Events.

Courtesy: Concho Christmas Celebration