23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. September 17, 2020, there are 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 14 are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,522
Active cases: 638
Currently hospitalized: 16
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|18
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|44
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|45
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|39
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|54
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|67
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|38
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|11
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|52
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|47
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|38
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|32
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|45
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|55
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen