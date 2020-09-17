23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. September 17, 2020, there are 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 14 are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,522

Active cases: 638

Currently hospitalized: 16

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female22HispanicTGCPCR
Male18WhiteTGCPCR
Female15HispanicTGCPCR
Male44UnknownTGCPCR
Male45HispanicTGCPCR
Female19HispanicTGCPCR
Male48HispanicTGCPCR
Female39WhiteTGCPCR
Female54WhiteTGCPCR
Female67HispanicTGCPCR
Male38WhiteTGCPCR
Male60HispanicTGCPCR
Male11HispanicTGCPCR
Female19HispanicTGCPCR
Female52WhiteTGCAntigen
Male47UnknownTGCAntigen
Male63WhiteRunnelsAntigen
Male38UnknownTGCAntigen
Female32UnknownTGCAntigen
Male45HispanicTGCAntigen
Male21HispanicTGCAntigen
Male20WhiteRunnelsAntigen
Female55HispanicRunnelsAntigen

