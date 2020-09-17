23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Fall is almost officially here...which means the annual flu season is imminent. Due to COVID-19 still lingering, Shannon Health is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic starting Saturday morning. The site will be located at the foster field parking lot.

“We'll also have another Saturday clinic which is going to be the following weekend," Shannon Clinic clinical advisor Twila McMurtrey said. "They’re nine to two and all family members are invited. Children, adults, the whole family can come. We're also going to have it during the week...Monday through Friday next week. It'll be from two to seven.”