SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– 150 Students from around the Concho Valley attended the 22nd Annual Junior Leadership Forum.

The San Angelo Alumni Assoc. wanted to make sure they are developing leaders in their community. Students went through various leadership activities, reflected on them, and took what they learned back to their communities.

The Junior Leaders met with San Angelo Leaders where they were able to ask questions about a variety of professions including entrepreneurs, judges, SAPD, and more.

The whole goal of this is to identify students that might not be seen as leaders that have that potential. And so we’re really trying to give them the confidence to step out of their shell and start stepping into some of those leadership roles.