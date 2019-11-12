20th Annual Diversity Luncheon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The annual Chamber of Commerce “Diversity Luncheon” gets bigger every year, and hundreds of people attended Tuesday.

This is the 20th year for the awards presentation that celebrates diversity.

Three local businesses received recognition for winning the 2019 awards:

“Angelo Titan Technology Systems” received the Business Success Award

“The Gospel America Channel” received the Communicator Award

“Chartwells” on campus at Angelo State University received the Community Impact Award.

“When you dedicate anything or specify something for an organization for a group, it always helps. Showing that the chamber is trying to highlight the diversity in the community in the business sector is very very important,” said Sherley Spears, who is a part of the Chamber of Commerce Diversity Committee.

Spears said businesses are nominated for the awards by anyone in the community and a committee chooses the winners.