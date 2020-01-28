2020 Texas Agrilife Extension landowner and producer symposium

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Agrilife Extension office held their 2020 producer and land owner symposium in Eden. The meeting and presentations took place at the Roy Burnes Civic Center.

Scheduled topics included new regulations for antibiotic use in livestock, forage quality and testing, wildlife tax valuation and prescribed burns. Organizers say these topics are important for landowners and livestock producers to keep up to date on.

“It’s important for landowners to come to these extension workshops,” said Ag Extension Agent Lisa Brown. “Not only are there continuing education units that you can pick up for those that are holding a private applicator license, but, it’s always good to know what’s coming down the pipeline so you can be aware before it gets here.”

For more information on the Texas Agrilife Extension, visit their website.