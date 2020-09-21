2020 Lily Fest wows onlookers during weekend festivities

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In the over 30 years of its existence the International Waterlily Collection in San Angelo has amassed over 600 varieties of lily. The IWC has been designated by the International Waterlily and Water Gardening Society as the premiere collection of waterlilies in existence.

This year the weather was bright and clear to grace the 2020 Lily Fest which organizer say they wanted make special for those who ventured out during covid. “basically just to show off what we can do,” said garden curator Tim Davis. “We have the largest collection on display in the world. [Yet] we’re only showing about 10-15%.”

For more information visit the International Waterlily Collection webpage.