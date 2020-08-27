2020 Cinch Roping Fiesta Match Roping contestants announced

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On August 27, 2020, the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo announced the contestants set to go head to head in the Cinch Roping Fiesta Match Roping.

The announcement states: “The match for the 2020 CINCH Roping Fiesta is set! On October 24th, Tyson and Caleb will battle it out in a 12 head roping contest for the chance to win the Match Roping title and winner-take-all $20,000 prize.”

Courtesy of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

The Roping Fiesta began in 1954 and has since become a traditional an annual event. The event usually brings out thousands of fans from all over Texas and the nation along with high profile contestants. It generates revenue for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo association during the rodeo off-season since the San Angelo Rodeo is generally held in February each year.

In 2019, six-time World Champion calf roper Cody Ohl was honored with a ceremony and plaque presentation at 66th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta.

Another major announcement was made in 2018 when for the first time in the event’s history, the Roping Fiesta became a PRCA sanctioned event. This means that the cowboy’s winnings will count toward the PRCA end of the year earnings. Those earnings determine which contestants will compete at the National Finals Rodeo.

Tickets for the Cinch Roping Fiesta are only available at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Office located at 200 West 43rd Street in San Angelo and go on sale Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

For prices and a schedule, click here.