2020 Census jobs available

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’re looking for employment, the U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions to assist with the 2020 Census count.

Some of the available positions include:

Census takers

Census field supervisors

Recruiting assistants

Clerks

Office operations supervisors

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a valid Social Security number.

Be a U.S. citizen.*

Have a valid email address.

Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some application questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)

Be able to speak, read, and write in English, if applying in the 50 states or Washington, D.C. (Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.)

Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after December 31, 1959.

Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau.

Commit to completing training.

Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and weekends.

Census jobs run from May through July, offer competitive pay ($18/hr for Census takers) and flexible hours, and help ensure that everyone in your community is counted in the 2020 Census.

“You also help your community with social clubs, funding, schools. It helps everybody. Everybody gets some kind of help out of it,” said Estephinie Deleon, a Census Recruiter Assistant.

To apply for a 2020 Census job, click here.