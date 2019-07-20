SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Shannon Sporting Clay Shoot celebrated its 20-year anniversary today.

The event took place at the San Angelo Clay Bird Association and there were big prize give aways, gift cards, raffles, auctions and games.

Over the past two decades, they’ve had over 200 volunteers. They’ve also helped provide equipment, services and fund education to Shannon Medical Center, all for the benefit of the community.

“We just have fun with it and that’s what I say about this whole deal. People ask me what my favorite thing about this is – it’s the people. You become good friends with a lot of these folks. It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun too,” expressed Connie Whitman, who is the Co-Chair of Sporting Clay Shoot.

All of the proceeds from the 2019 Shannon Sporting Clay Shoot, will benefit AirMed1-regional outreach, Oncology Angel Fund, Patient Benevolence Fund, Care Coordination, and Nurse Education programs.