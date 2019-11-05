2019 Fill the Boot donation drive is underway

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Fire Department kicked off their “Fill the Boot” donation drive during an announcement ceremony at Jim Bass Ford. The 2019 fundraiser marks a milestone 65 years of partnership between the International Association of Firefighters, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“The fundraising goal for the San Angelo Fire Department is a little over $55,000,” explained Byron Kelso, executive director for MDA West Texas. According to SAFD staff, they’re confident in the community’s ability to raise the funds as previous years have seen a fairly stable turnout.

“We’re starting off wonderfully with a sponsorship from Jim Bass Ford,” continued Kelso after the crowd had dispersed from the announcement. “We try to participate in things in our community that help people in our community,” said John Bass, president of Jim Bass Ford. “It’s just one of the things we’re glad to do.”

Members of the San Angelo Fire Department will be collecting donations over a three day span to help benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association camp, medical care and cure research programs. “We’ll be at Johnson and Knickerbocker, Avenue N. and Sherwood Way, Abe and Harris as well as 29th and Bryant,” said Fill the Boot coordinator Mason Matthews. “We’ll be there from 7:30a.m. to 5:30p.m. starting Wednesday, November 6. We’ll be there November 6, 7 and 8. So Wednesday through Friday 7:30a.m. to 5:30p.m.”