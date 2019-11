2019 Election Results with 99 percent of Precincts votes in.

Update: PROPOSITION 7 is now at 74 percent Approve and 26 percent Against.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With 99 percent of Precinct votes counted, here are the current local and state results of the 2019 Election. Results will be updated as new totals become available.

PROPOSITION– A –was whether the City of San Angelo’s Lake Nasworthy Trust Fund principal balance would be used for lake improvements — and the balance of the fund to be used to replace lake area sewer systems. it was overwhelmingly approved — 78 percent for — to 22 percent against. a total of about 47-hundred San Angelo voters cast ballots for that proposition.

PROPOSITION –A –on the Tom Green County ballot — for Water Valley residents was the 16 million dollar school bond for school improvements — and it too was overwhelmingly approved.

more than 250 people in Water Valley cast ballots for that proposition — 64 percent for it — 36 percent against it.

VOTERS IN THE CONCHO VALLEY — AND ACROSS TEXAS VOTED ON TEN CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS TUESDAY– AND THE ONLY ONE THAT IS BEING OVERWHELMINGLY OPPOSED IS PROPOSITION ONE

— THE QUESTION ABOUT JUDGES SERVING MORE THAN ONE OFFICE AS A MUNICIPAL JUDGE AT THE SAME TIME — WITH ABOUT 99 PERCENT OF THE RESULTS IN — 35 PERCENT APPROVE OF PROP ONE — 65 PERCENT ARE AGAINST IT — THE STATE VOTING FOR ALL TEN PROPOSITIONS — ARE SIMILAR TO HOW TOM GREEN COUNTY RESIDENTS VOTED.

PROPOSITION 2 – THE QUESTION ABOUT ISSUING ADDITIONAL GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS BY THE STATE WATER DEVELOPMENT BOARD, NOT TO EXCEED $200 MILLION, WAS APPROVED WITH 99 PERCENT OF PRECINCTS REPORTING — 65 PERCENT OF VOTERS APPROVING IT –35 PERCENT AGAINST IT.

PROPOSITION 3, AUTHORIZING THE LEGISLATURE TO PROVIDE TEMPORARY EXEMPTION FOR CERTAIN PROPERTY DAMAGED BY DISASTER — 85 PERCENT OF VOTERS APPROVE, WHILE 15 PERCENT WERE AGAINST.

PROPOSITION FOUR WOULD PROHIBIT THE IMPOSITION OF A STATE INCOME TAX ON INDIVIDUALS — AGAIN WITH MOST OF THE STATE VOTE COUNTED — IT IS APPROVED WITH 75 PERCENT — TO 25 PERCENT

THAT’S IN LINE WITH TOM GREEN COUNTY NUMBERS.

PROPOSITION FIVE WOULD DEDICATE SPORTING GOODS SALES TAXES TO FUND THE TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE DEPARTMENT — INCLUDING STATE PARKS LIKE SAN ANGELO’S STATE PARK — AND THE TEXAS HISTORICAL COMMISSION…IT’S OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVED 88 TO 12 PERCENT.

PROPOSITION 6 WOULD AUTHORIZE THE LEGISLATURE TO INCREASE THE MAXIMUM BOND AMOUNT FOR THE CANCER PREVENTION AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF TEXAS BY $3 BILLION PASSED WITH 63 PERCENT APPROVING, 37 PERCENT AGAINST.

THE QUESTION OF PROPOSITION 7 WHICH WOULD ALLOWING INCREASED DISTRIBUTIONS TO THE AVAILABLE SCHOOL FUND ALSO PASSED WITH 73 PERCENT OF VOTERS APPROVING AND 27 AGAINST.

IN PROPOSITION 8, VOTERS WEIGHED IN ON THE QUESTION OF THE CREATING OF THE FLOOD INFRASTURCURE FUND TO HELP WITH DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, FLOOD MITIGATION, AND FLOOD CONTROL PROJECTS, THIS MEASURE WAS ALSO APPROVED WITH 77 PERCENT OF VOTERS APPROVING AND 23 PERCENT AGAINST.

PROPOSITION 9, THE CLOSEST ELECTION RACE, LOOKED INTO WHETHER PRECIOUS METALS HELD IN THE STATE DEPOSITORY SHOULD BE EXEMPT FROM THE AD VALOREM TAX AND WAS APPROVED WITH 52 PERCENT OF THE VOTE, WHILE 48 PERCENT WERE AGAINST.

AND THE FINAL STATE AMENDMENT, PROPOSITION 10, WHICH WOULD ALLOW THE TRANSFER OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT ANIMAL TO A QUALIFIED CARETAKER IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, OVERWHELMINGLY PASS WITH 94 PERCENT OF VOTERS APPROVING THE MEASURE AND ONLY 6 PERCENT AGAINST.

Courtesy: Texas Secretary of State Office & Tom Green County Offices